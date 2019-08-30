Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $25.45 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.0% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,805 shares of company stock valued at $286,181,233. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,308,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972,600. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $517.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

