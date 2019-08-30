Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,257 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 170,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 184.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,662.0% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.73. 4,512,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,254,353. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.31. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock worth $19,060,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. FBN Securities set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

