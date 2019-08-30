Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $881.78

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $881.78 and traded as high as $772.20. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC shares last traded at $771.20, with a volume of 4,220,739 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,367 ($17.86) to GBX 1,239 ($16.19) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,091.56 ($14.26).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 808.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 881.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.15.

In other news, insider Beverly Goulet purchased 5,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,150 ($51,156.41). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 256 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £1,937.92 ($2,532.24). Insiders have bought a total of 5,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,022 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.