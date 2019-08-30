RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael E. Angelina Buys 1,000 Shares

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.79 per share, for a total transaction of $90,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $91.88. 2,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $93.55. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. RLI had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RLI by 105.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RLI by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.