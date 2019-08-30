Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 170,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $579.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 142,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,057,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

