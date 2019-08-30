RevolutionVR Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One RevolutionVR coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. RevolutionVR has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $6,111.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RevolutionVR alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00669794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000823 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR (CRYPTO:RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RevolutionVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RevolutionVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.