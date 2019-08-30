Reviewing Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and HUYA (NASDAQ:HUYA)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Synacor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synacor and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 3 0 0 2.00 HUYA 0 0 11 0 3.00

HUYA has a consensus price target of $28.15, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Synacor.

Volatility and Risk

Synacor has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synacor and HUYA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $143.88 million 0.36 -$7.55 million ($0.13) -11.15 HUYA $678.27 million 7.49 -$281.83 million $0.10 252.10

Synacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA. Synacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -5.28% -10.63% -5.81% HUYA 5.31% 5.53% 4.37%

Summary

HUYA beats Synacor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

