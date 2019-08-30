Reviewing Globe Life (GL) & Its Rivals

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is one of 39 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Globe Life to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 17.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

75.5% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Globe Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Globe Life has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globe Life and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.30 billion $701.47 million 14.37 Globe Life Competitors $18.20 billion $1.03 billion 12.98

Globe Life’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. Globe Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 16.26% 12.34% 3.06% Globe Life Competitors 8.44% 8.30% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globe Life and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life Competitors 530 1526 1780 102 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Globe Life’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globe Life has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Globe Life beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

