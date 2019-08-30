Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Burford Capital (BUR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Burford Capital (LON: BUR) recently:

8/29/2019 – Burford Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 570 ($7.45). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,070 ($27.05) price target on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/15/2019 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/26/2019 – Burford Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 2,070 ($27.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/12/2019 – Burford Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,470 ($32.27) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BUR traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting GBX 699.50 ($9.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,227. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

In other news, insider Hugh Steven Wilson bought 29,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £206,752.30 ($270,158.50). Also, insider Charles Parkinson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,469.88).

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

