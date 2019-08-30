RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,178,000 after acquiring an additional 384,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 291,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.17. 911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,944. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $5,165,668.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,306 shares of company stock worth $8,523,489. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

