Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 473 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,562.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,550 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $149,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,052. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $99.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

