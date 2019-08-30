Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

NYSE ALLE opened at $96.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $649,407.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,869.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $317,687.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $569,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

