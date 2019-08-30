Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ):

8/27/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

8/23/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/22/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

7/18/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

7/15/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. 9,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,884. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Get BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 102.69% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kirk Saville sold 4,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $112,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 6,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $170,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,045,786 shares of company stock worth $222,215,737. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,291,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,286,000 after buying an additional 2,082,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,782,000 after buying an additional 1,934,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,574,000 after buying an additional 1,774,604 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.