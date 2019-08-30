Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAA (IAA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IAA (NYSE: IAA) in the last few weeks:

8/29/2019 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

8/14/2019 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/14/2019 – IAA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2019 – IAA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

7/31/2019 – IAA is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – IAA is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – IAA is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – IAA is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2019 – IAA is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2019 – IAA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

7/1/2019 – IAA is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:IAA traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $48.85. 483,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82. IAA has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $49.37.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

