Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reading International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. Reading International has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Reading International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

In related news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $54,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,005 shares of company stock valued at $305,226 over the last 90 days. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reading International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 525,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

