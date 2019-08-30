Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Position Lessened by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,952,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,527,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,193,000 after buying an additional 82,955 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,504,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.87. 30,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,763. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

