Raymond James Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.93.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$23.03 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.90, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.79.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

