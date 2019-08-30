Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a $87.00 price target on Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 94.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $5,548,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 0.9% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 123,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Raymond James by 703.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,837 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 206,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,202. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

