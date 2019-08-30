Rational Advisors LLC Sells 2,985 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VMware by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $184,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VMware by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,032 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,944,000 after purchasing an additional 153,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,382 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,704 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Citigroup reduced their price target on VMware from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.23.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $3,956,066.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,514.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.80. 108,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average of $176.51. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

