Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. AJO LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,754,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 1,561,959 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,339.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 863,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after buying an additional 803,827 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,159,000 after buying an additional 289,340 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,190,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,521,000 after buying an additional 274,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.21.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

