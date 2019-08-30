Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,217.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,473,000 after buying an additional 428,695 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 624,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,479,000 after buying an additional 214,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 209.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,835,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 99,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after buying an additional 91,505 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.27.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $298.68. 5,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,400. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $302.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.97. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.