Rational Advisors LLC Buys 341 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Motco bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $703.13.

Shares of CMG traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $835.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,395. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 92.66, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $791.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $709.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total transaction of $6,845,873.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total value of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,191 shares of company stock valued at $125,736,219. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

