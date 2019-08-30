Rational Advisors LLC Buys 16,027 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,762,000 after acquiring an additional 148,979,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in General Electric by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634,318 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017,912 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,844,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,723 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,545,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,167,272. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

