Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lowered to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC opened at $3.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $912.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $194,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $49,975.41. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $176,159. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,655,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 461,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 270,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 89.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,052 shares during the period.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.