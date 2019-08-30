Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 830 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 888.9% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.47. 1,441,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,489,152. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

