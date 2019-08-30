Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $6.08 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,187.09. The stock had a trading volume of 530,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,175.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,157.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

