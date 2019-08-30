Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,095. The company has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $136.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average is $126.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

