Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Trading Up 6.9%

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) was up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $28.34, approximately 30,703 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 429,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Francis Kelly purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $38,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $214,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,766,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,875,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,899 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

