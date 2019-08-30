R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $314.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.70 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $250.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,314. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.09. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $48,040.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 134,974 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

