Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $6.37 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $6.37 or 0.00066403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market cap of $76.94 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00323663 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007506 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001316 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

