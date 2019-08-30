QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Cut by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,566,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,423,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

