Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,956,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 4,416,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $135,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $34,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,101.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,958 shares of company stock worth $2,042,412 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,916,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,110,000 after purchasing an additional 213,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,523,000 after purchasing an additional 175,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $70.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

