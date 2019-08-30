Qitmeer Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinnest, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Qitmeer has a market cap of $2.36 million and $64,201.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01359553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021394 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, ZB.COM, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.