QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.65. QEP Resources shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1,516,373 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on QEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In other news, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 15,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,777 shares in the company, valued at $924,259.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $481,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.