Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Imperial Capital

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) had its price target trimmed by Imperial Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pyxus International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Pyxus International stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. Pyxus International has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pyxus International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxus International by 12,943.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

