Purex (PUREX) One Day Volume Tops $1,813.00

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. Purex has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Purex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Purex has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003047 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Purex

Purex is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. The official website for Purex is purexalt.io . Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Purex

Purex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Purex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Purex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

