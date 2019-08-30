PTON (PTON) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $27,722.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PTON has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One PTON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01367870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00092666 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021157 BTC.

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,795,237,746 tokens. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

