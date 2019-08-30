Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,694 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $612,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total value of $75,935.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,185.83. 46,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,853. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,175.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,157.75. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $809.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

