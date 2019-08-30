Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Tyson Foods worth $235,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.50. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

