Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $320,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 455.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.75. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $199.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

