Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.64% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $183,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 58,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.1% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 41,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $172,260,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.18.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYB traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.18. 309,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,105. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

