Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,106 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Intuit worth $282,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $76,148,836. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.19. 34,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

