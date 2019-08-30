Prudential Financial Inc. Has $165.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,637 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Cigna worth $165,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cigna by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Shares of CI traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.50. 52,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.07. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

