Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,604,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339,740 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $150,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. 763,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $121.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

