Proxeus 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $165.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $724,662.00 and $165.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proxeus has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Proxeus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

