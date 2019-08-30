Provida Pension Fund Administrator Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 231,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,305,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after buying an additional 658,822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,374,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,453,000 after purchasing an additional 392,164 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,778,000 after acquiring an additional 621,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,368,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,853,000 after acquiring an additional 344,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $149.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,920. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $154.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

