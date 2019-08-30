Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $158.48 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,055,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,484,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.3% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Provida Pension Fund Administrator owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

