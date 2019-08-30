Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,068. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.57%.

In related news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at $9,583,614.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

