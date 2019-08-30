Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a f rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Securities restated a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Prospect Capital’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, insider John F. Barry purchased 137,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $873,899.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,218,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,646,735.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 63,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $399,389.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,364,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,312,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 610,246 shares of company stock worth $3,882,141 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.