ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.11, but opened at $34.00. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 650,329 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

